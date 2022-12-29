SMC to upgrade Bukit Aup Jubilee Park, new trails to be installed

SIBU (Dec 29): The upgrading of Bukit Aup Jubilee Park will be one of the focuses of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) next year, said chairman Clarence Ting.

He said the park upgrade, together with Permai Lake Garden, will involve new walking trails and a 3km cycling trail.

“I have always said parks and markets are worthwhile projects as there are more and more people using these facilities.

“SMC will look for more areas in the east side of Sibu, namely Jalan Lanang and Jalan Lada areas, to build more parks as they are lacking in such facilities.

“We hope to look for more funding from the National Landscape Department to facilitate the implementation of these projects,” he said during SMC’s appreciation dinner here last night.

Bukit Aup Jubilee Park, located about 10km from the town centre, is sited on a 24-acre cluster of low hills.

The park was the winner of the 1998 National Landscaping Competition for Public Parks.

The locals, particularly the Iban community, considered Bukit Aup to be a sacred place where a benevolent spirit known as Naga Bari dwells.

They believe that Naga Bari can help those who need divine assistance.

Almost every weekend, Ibans from various places who still practise traditional beliefs go to the peak of Bukit Aup to perform miring for Naga Bari to seek her help.

The peak of Bukit Aup has a lookout tower for visitors to view the surrounding area.

Jogging and walking trails, a suspension bridge over a small man-made lake, barbeque pit, and picnic huts are among the current facilities at the park.

Separately, Ting said SMC will reopen the newly-upgraded Taman Selera Muhibbah in February as well as Jaya Li Hua Hawker Centre early next year.

“As for Sungai Merah Market, we will welcome a new market building with market and hawker centre by the end of next year. For Rejang Park Market, it will be upgraded in 2023.

“Next year, we will write to shop owners to paint their buildings and house owners to keep their gardens neat and tidy.

“As for those abandoned structures, we need to look at the possibility of demolishing the structures for public safety,” he said.

Earlier, he said SMC will continue to work with local elected representatives at state and federal levels to seek more funding for development projects.

He said Sibu continues to face problems such as peat soil conditions and the continuing demands of the public to upgrade roads and drains.

“We also face traffic congestions therefore the need for road expansion and the building of more new roads.

“As for public hygiene and cleanliness in Sibu town, it is a daily effort to educate, to work with the public, and to clear rubbish as fast as possible.

“SMC cannot do this on its own, we need the public’s cooperation to keep Sibu clean,” he added.

Ting also presented Environmental Partnership Awards to individuals and representatives of associations for their participation in SMC’s Love Earth Day 2022 celebration.

Among those present at the event were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.