Tan Kai: Arang-Dogan roundabout CCTV joint project between Adun, police

KUCHING (Dec 29): The close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Jalan Arang and Jalan Dogan roundabout are not part of the Kuching Smart City project.

Tan Kai – a political secretary to the Premier – clarified in a statement that they were instead installed as part of a joint project between the local assemblyman and police.

However, he said the system could be incorporated into the Kuching Smart City plan in future if the technical aspects allow.

“These CCTV poles have the potential to become one of the revenue sources for leasing to other telecommunications companies in the future 5G network era,” said Tan.

He was replying to the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Michael Kong, who recently called for a study of existing CCTV systems before implementing the large-scale project.

The aide to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen claimed that the RM600,000 price tag for 18 CCTV poles with CCTV cameras was too steep, and that several or the majority are not working, including those at the Jalan Arang and Jalan Dogan roundabout.

A total of 18 CCTV poles with 54 CCTV cameras will be installed in the Batu Kawa area under the Kuching Smart City planned by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

It is part of the government’s plan to implement digitalisation and to make Batu Kawa a safer place, said Tan.

On Kong’s claim that RM33,000 per pole is too expensive, Tan pointed out the cost is not just for the CCTV and pole, but also includes communication network connectivity and links to the Sarawak Integrated Operation Centre (SIOC) system.

He slammed Kong’s one-sided questioning without understanding the truth as “premature and misleading”.

“Chong Chieng Jen, as the elected MP for Stampin area, should help fight for federal funding from MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) and federal local government agency, and jointly develop the Stampin constituency into a comfortable and safer smart area, instead of constantly verbally questioning and complaining without seeing any real action,” added Tan.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian revealed on Christmas Eve that the installation of CCTV cameras at 18 strategic locations in Batu Kawah constituency, which is under MPP area of jurisdiction, will ensure the area is under surveillance around the clock to improve security and safety.

According to Dr Sim, the installation of the CCTV systems would strengthen and improve the security and safety of the public and the works will be completed in the next few months.

He added the project would also cover Kuching South City Council (MBKS) with 317 CCTVs in 80 locations; Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) with 310 CCTVs in 80 locations; and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) with 79 CCTVs in 20 locations.