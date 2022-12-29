Tmn Sri Moyan house 70 pct destroyed in fire

KUCHING (Dec 29): A semi-detached house at Taman Sri Moyan, Jalan Batu Kawa – Matang was 70 per cent destroyed after it caught fire around 12.40pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations commander Deputy Fire Superintendent II Latif Iring, the fire destroyed the ground floor and parts of the bedrooms on the first floor of the 372-square-metre house.

Latif also said no one was home in the house when the fire broke out.

“A call was received from a neighbour informing us of the fire at the house around 12.48pm,” he added.

Firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang stations were mobilised to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was put under control at 1.16pm, and the fire was fully extinguished at 2.30pm.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.