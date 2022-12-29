UAZ NEXTGENERATION top in PUBG mobile side event of TYT Cup muaythai meet

KUCHING (Dec 29): UAZ NEXTGENERATION came out tops in the PUBG mobile competition, held as a side event of the recent TYT Cup 2022 muaythai championship here.

The team staged an amazing performance in the last two maps, winning the ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’ (WWCD) point back-to-back to grab the grand title.

GB06 Enforce Royale, who placed first runner-up, played consistently even though no WWCD was obtained.

At third place were SM New Era, who pushed DBD Terminator to fourth place by only a two-point margin.

Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim presented the prizes.

In his remarks, the side event was run by the PMNS to gather local e-sports enthusiasts a chance to participate in a competition.

“The response is very encouraging, proving that e-sports are becoming more and more popular among the local youths today.

“God-willing, we will try to include esports competition like this as a side activity in other muaythai tournaments that we will hold after this.

“This competition not only sharpens your skills in e-sports, but what is also important is that our young people can interact with one another in a healthy way,” he said.

Jumaat also commended all participants for exhibiting high discipline and strong commitment throughout the competition.

Also present at the event were the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts assistant secretary Nasir Lariwoo and Kuching City North Commission deputy director Faizal Adenan.