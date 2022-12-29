Woman in Miri trapped after car skids, overturns

MIRI (Dec 29): A driver became trapped in her car after it skidded and overturned along Jalan Miri-Riam near Tamu Muhibbah here early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the department received a report on the accident around 2.19am.

“A team of Bomba personnel from Miri Central rushed to the scene, which was about 4km from the station, right after receiving the call.

“Upon arrival, they found an overturned car in the middle of the road and there was no other vehicle involved in the accident,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said firefighters found a 39-year-old woman still trapped in the vehicle.

After assessing the situation, he said the team immediately worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

“She did not have any serious injuries.

“Our team then proceeded to clean away motor oil which had spilled on the road following the accident,” he added.

After ensuring that the road condition was safe, the operation ended at 3.12am.