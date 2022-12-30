Army to enhance capabilities in Sabah, Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): The army wants its capabilities including assets in Sabah and Sarawak to be improved and strengthened to reduce dependence on the force in the peninsula.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said this was important to ensure that the army in Sabah and Sarawak was always ready and able to act independently to deal with various threats, especially involving security.

He said that apart from the security aspect, it was important for the army in Sabah and Sarawak to have the ability to provide assistance to the people, especially those affected by disasters such as through Op Murni.

“We want Sabah and Sarawak to do their work independently instead of asking for help from the peninsula,” he told a press conference at Lok Kawi Camp here today.

Earlier, Zamrose attended the conferment-of-rank ceremony in conjunction with the restructuring of the Border Regiment Battalion (BRS) to the Standard Infantry Battalion (BIS).

Sabah currently has five BIS teams, namely four Royal Malay Regiments and one BRS which is seen as capable of streamlining the army structure in the state, he added. – Bernama