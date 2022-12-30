Chieng: Sibu’s sports facilities require upgrading, current state endangering users

SIBU (Dec 30): There is a need to upgrade Stadium Tun Zaidi and Bukit Lima Swimming Pool here, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He pointed out some portions of the stadium’s running track are uneven, endangering users.

On the swimming pool, he opined installing a roof would ensure training sessions and competitions remain uninterrupted during bad weather.

Chieng shared that he had brought Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to the stadium, following feedback from the public.

“I received a lot of feedback from athletes, morning joggers, as well as school headmasters and principals because now in Sibu we have two stadiums – one in Sibujaya (Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre), which was newly built and in very good condition.

“The other one is Stadium Tun Zaidi, which many schools still prefer to use this stadium for their sports activities being nearer,” he told reporters after presenting minor rural project (MRP) funds at his service centre yesterday.

He explained that poor maintenance, partly due to being off limits during the Covid-19 pandemic, had resulted in some portions of the track becoming uneven, damaged, and waterlogged.

“Such conditions endanger the safety of our athletes, especially during (school) sports days. That is why there is a need for us to upgrade it immediately,” said Chieng.

According to him, Abdul Karim had instructed Youth and Sports officers to provide a detailed report and upgrading proposal for the stadium.

On the Bukit Lima Swimming Pool, Chieng said Sibu is a powerhouse for swimming, which has produced many outstanding swimmers to represent the state as well as nation.

“But unfortunately, until now, we still don’t have a roofed swimming pool. My understanding is that the swimming association here (Sibu Amateur Swimming Association) and SMC (Sibu Municipal Council) had (previously) written to the ministry for funding for the construction of a roof for the Bukit Lima Swimming pool.

“I was also made to understand that according to SMC chairman (Clarence Ting), the (relevant) officers already came onsite to do all the studies but unfortunately, years passed and until now there is no further news (on the matter),” he lamented.

Chieng added he hoped installation work on the roof could begin next year.

He opined with a roofed swimming pool, more people could utilise the facility including holding more competitions to further raise the standard of the sport here.

“So, (since) these upgrading activities are under Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) – I will work together with SMC and Sibu Swimming Association to follow up with the ministry as well as SSC,” added Chieng.

A total of 12 non-governmental organisations received MRP grants from Chieng.