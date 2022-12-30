Chinese New Year activities receive state govt support

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has announced that the State Government will provide an allocation to The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) in support of the 2023 Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival, Cultural Village Exhibition and Children’s Colouring Contest to be held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on January 7.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Finance Minister, has once again agreed to grace the event as the guest of honour to celebrate the Lunar New Year together with the public in this annual cultural extravaganza.

The Chief Minister announced the good news during a courtesy call by USCCAKK led by its president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen here on Thursday.

On behalf of USCCAKK, Susan expressed her gratitude to the State Government helmed by Hajiji for showing strong support to the Chinese New Year activities, which is a great source of encouragement to the leaders and working committees.

She pointed out that the association has rented SICC for the event again this year, which inevitably increased the costs, because Likas Sports Complex is still gazetted as a quarantine centre.

Besides that, she said the market is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

“Hence, the Chief Minister’s announcement of the allocation for the event has greatly boosted our morale.

“The fund will be very helpful in ensuring the success of the activities.”

Also present were USCCAKK deputy president cum Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival organizing chairman Datuk Chua Soon Ping, vice president Datuk Wong Hai Ming, vice president cum Cultural Village Exhibition organizing chairman Lee Fuh Min.

The 2023 Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival, Cultural Village Exhibition and Children’s Colouring Contest will be held at Kinabatangan I and II, Level 2, SICC, on January 7.

The Cultural Village Exhibition will be jointly launched by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security cum Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament, Chan Foong Hin.

Susan also informed Hajiji that the Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival, Cultural Village Exhibition and Children’s Colouring Contest have received overwhelming response from the public as all economic sectors have reopened.

“The event will be a vibrant showcase of the diverse cultures of Sabahans.

“There are exciting programmes lined up on that day, including performances by our local lion dance troupes, cultural exhibition by the 15 community associations under USCCAKK, and colouring contest to expose children to the traditions of Lunar New Year.

“All are welcome to visit and the admission is free,” she said.