Do something to ensure industries, low income group go through recession, PBK man tells govt

KUCHING (Dec 30): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is urging the government to do something to ensure industries and those who have low incomes will not be affected badly by the recession that is expected to hit next year.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said business owners, retirees and those who are on fixed income will be hard hit.

He pointed out that government leaders both at federal and state level talked a lot about job security and food security in past years but nothing had improved much.

“But the nation has seen people not able to get employment or employment with good income.

“They had no choice but had to leave the country in search of better pastures,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Voon warned that prices of goods and services are expected to rise sharply in 2023 if the war in Ukraine does not end soon as everything will be affected.

He said there might be many bankruptcies and businesses closing down.

“Perhaps we may see not only increase of unemployment and crime soon but maybe suicides when people have no way out.

“There could be scarcity of certain commodities and food and recession could be inevitable in 2023.

“Even if the war in Ukraine ends, it will take a bit of time for the world economy to recover,” he added.

Voon pointed out that Sarawak has huge fertile land and good weather but there are hardly huge food plantations and food processing industries sprouting up that could provide enough food for Sarawakians.

He lamented that most of the rice and other grains and meat are imported and this should not be the case.