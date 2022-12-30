Festive price scheme: 3,255 business premises inspected nationwide, says minister

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 30): A total of 3,255 business premises were inspected during the implementation of the 2022 Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) from Dec 23 to 27, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the inspection involved 58 wholesale premises and 3,197 retail premises throughout the country.

“During the period, no complaints were received, and only one legal action was taken against a trader for failing to use the special pink price tag,” he said in a statement here today.

The Christmas SHMMP was enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723), and the prices were fixed at the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer levels.

A total of 11 items were listed as controlled items under the scheme, including live old chicken (controlled in Sarawak only), chicken wings (controlled in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan), imported mutton, tomatoes, green capsicum and imported round cabbage from China and Indonesia.

Elaborating, Salahuddin said throughout the implementation of the scheme, the ministry’s enforcement officers were assigned to strategic locations such as public markets, supermarkets and business premises.

“This strategy allows enforcement and monitoring to be implemented more effectively. We can also give immediate response to consumers’ complaints through enforcement action against traders in the event of non-compliance,” he said.

He also said that based on the ministry’s monitoring and public feedback, the Christmas SHMMP went smoothly, and no price increase was detected.

“The collaboration and improvements made with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and its agencies as well as local authorities, producers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers throughout the implementation of the Christmas SHMMP have contributed to the success of this scheme,” he said. – Bernama