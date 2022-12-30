Hii to assume duty as Deputy State Secretary on Jan 3

KUCHING (Dec 30): Permanent secretary to Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datu Hii Chang Kee, will officially assume his duties as the new Deputy State Secretary on Jan 3, 2023.

Hii, 55, who hailed from Sibu, said he is looking forward to taking on the challenges in his new portfolio role after receiving the appointment letter from the Sarawak Premier Office (SPO).

However, he said, his official portfolio will only be disclosed on his first day reporting for duty at the State Secretary’s office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia next week.

“I will be reporting on Jan 3, but of course there are three deputy state secretaries, so I would report first then I will know the portfolio. I received the appointment earlier but the official portfolio will only be known on Jan 3,” he told reporters when met today.

In expressing his appreciation and thanks to the Sarawak government and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Hii said the past 30 years of service had been an enlightening experience.

He also pledged that he will continue to do his best to serve the state government and the people of Sarawak.

“I would like to thank the state government and State Premier, as well as to the state secretary and the ministers for their confidence in me.

“This is a recognition but I will definitely do my best to serve the government and the people, irrespective of racial background. And of course this is a recognition, I am proud and would like to thank the state government especially to our Premier, state secretary and the ministers for their confidence in me,” he said.

Prior to his transfer to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts in 2018, Hii was a Sibu Resident for two years and had served with the Sibu Municipal Council for 23 years from 1992 to 2015.

Hii has served as the ministry’s permanent secretary for five years, replacing Datu Ik Pahon Joyik who was appointed as the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development in 2018.