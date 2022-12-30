Kenyalang Park CNY Bazaar stalls still available, says Kuching South mayor

KUCHING (Dec 30): There are still trading lots available for the Chinese New Year (CNY) Bazaar at Kenyalang Park here, and those interested can still apply by contacting Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

According to Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, the bazaar has 272 stalls and will be open from Jan 6 to 21.

“We still have some stalls available, and those interested are welcome to give us a call.

“As at Dec 16, we had a total of 254 interested applicants consisting of 39 shop operators (originally those operating shops at Kenyalang Park), while 215 are from the public.

“The priority will be given to the Kenyalang Park shop operators, with a rental fee of RM60 minimum (per stall); for the public, it is RM110,” he said when met after the launch of the ‘Radar Speed Reminder Sign (RSRS) for the KPJ-Saradise route here today.

On another subject, Wee advocated the wearing of face masks in crowded areas such as the markets, especially those with symptoms like fever, cough and runny nose.

“Even until today, we’re still emphasising on the same thing – wear your mask, and sanitise your hands.

“Never take all these for granted. Prevention is still upon ourselves; if you’re a responsible person, you would think about your family, friends, the environment, and other things. If you’re not feeling well, get yourself tested at the nearest clinic.

“We have been through two years (of Covid-19), we have learned many things from the situation, and we should be able to adapt,” he said.

On MBKS New Year resolutions, Wee believed that 2023 would still be a challenging year for everyone, calling it as ‘a road towards recovering from what we had missed out over the last two years’.

In this regard, he said the council would come out with ‘a whole new programme’ by January, which would involve all its standing committees and heads of divisions.

“From what the pandemic has taught us, we have learnt one thing – the importance of the environment, and that’s why we are concentrating on it.

“Our people are now more into health consciousness, so we are trying to improve the parks and do some renovation and refurbishment works on them.

“We have done Kenyalang Park in 2021, and the next one will be the Hui Sing Park,” he added.

Others in the 2023 agenda for MBKS would be works on the drainage to tackle flash floods, said Wee.

In this respect, he said the council would be working with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the Stampin Resettlement Area Development.

He also reminded all about the enforcement of the ‘No plastic straw’ policy at all food and beverage outlets under MBKS jurisdiction, taking effect this New Year’s Day.