Man in Kuching fined RM2,400 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Dec 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 24-year-old man RM2,400 in default three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in 2017.

Awang Mohamad Noorizwan Awang Bismislah made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who also ordered for him to undergo two years of supervision.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Awang Mohamad committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 1.50pm on Aug 16, 2017.

Based on the facts of the case, his urine tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case, while Awang Mohamad was unrepresented by legal counsel.