Masidi: Travellers from China must provide negative Covid-19 test to enter Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): All travellers from China wanting to visit Sabah must provide a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test result before entering the state, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the pre-departure test must be carried out within 48 hours before departure, and this directive will come into effect this Sunday (Jan 1).

“This decision has been made by the Sabah government,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 15 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 406,536.

“The number of recovered Covid-19 patients today is 46 people, making the cumulative number of recoveries to 400,146, while 124 patients are receiving treatment in hospital,” he said. – Bernama