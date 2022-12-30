Maybank denies data breach, says probing claim of leak

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said it takes allegations of customer data leak “very seriously” and is investigating the claim that there had been one involving the bank.

The bank said it is “investigating if these allegations are true since Maybank has not experienced a data breach.”

“The bank wishes to reiterate that it emplaces strong cybersecurity and data protection measures to safeguard the security, privacy and integrity of its data and systems,” it said in a statement today.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil earlier shared a post of a Facebook user with the name “Pendakwah Teknologi” who claimed that user information of nearly 13 million Malaysians from Maybank, Astro, and the Election Commission (EC) sites had been leaked.

According to the Facebook post, a website had listed details of 3.5 million Astro subscribers, 1.8 million Maybank customers, and 7.2 million voters at 7.56 pm on Dec 25.

The leaked information allegedly involved the login ID, full name, date of birth, address, and identity card number.

Fahmi said the leakage was serious as it involved a large amount of information and urged CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Personal Data Protection Department to probe the alleged personal data breaches involving the parties concerned and to take action. – Bernama