MCC pledges to improve supervision of contractors’ works

MIRI (Dec 30): Miri City Council (MCC) will improve its supervision and monitoring of contractors’ operation to ensure that their performances are up to the requirement and expectation as stipulated in their contract.

“There are still cases of contractors not performing to our expectation or requirement. Therefore, MCC will have to improve its supervision and monitoring works,” mayor Adam Yii told reporters after a swearing-in ceremony of the present council committee members whose services have been extended to another three months, until March 2023.

“All these contractors are under the management of the council, and therefore, our council staffs have to improve on the supervision and management of these contractors,” he said.

Citing that the services under the jurisdiction and purview of the council are all under contract, he pointed out that if the services were not properly delivered, the council has the rights to evaluate the contract.

“If the service is not properly delivered or up to standard, we want to know why so that we can constantly improve the list of contractors,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, expressed his gratitude to the state government for granting another three months’ extension for MCC committee to carry out its tasks.

“MCC for the past years has done a lot of good work and we have also improved our services in many aspects, although there are still a lot more to do. We would also like to thank Miri people for the cooperation and support in the past years,” he said.

“We hope within the next three months, we can continue to do the best we can for the people of Miri,” said Yii, in representing MCC, the deputy mayor and 30 other councillors.

On Miri Smart City Programme, Yii said the city was fortunate to be chosen for the first smart city initiative in Sarawak.

“We will continue to endeavour to be in the forefront of this smart city initiative. There are a few internal processes that we are doing, so we will continue to do that.

“In time to come, we want to be a council that is open, transparent and responsive. So we want to put as much information out to the public as possible, to enable the public to access the information anytime of the day, easily without having to go to the counters for services and all that. This is the direction we are embarking on,” he said.

Yii added that this is being done by way of digitalisation as well as putting more for information in the cyberspace.

“This is part of the second phase of Miri Smart City rules of concept. We are moving forward, and will be ready by 2023,” he disclosed.