Medical officer arrested for molesting female patient during checkup

KUCHING (Dec 30): Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa today confirmed that the police have arrested a 28-year-old medical officer of a medical centre here yesterday for allegedly molesting a female patient during a medical checkup.

“The police received a report from the 34-year-old victim around 6.09pm yesterday.

“The suspect allegedly molested the victim yesterday around 11.30am when she was undergoing a medical checkup procedure alone in the treatment room,” said Merbin in a statement.

The suspect was arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty.

The Section carries an imprisonment up to 10 years, a fine, or whipping, or any two of such punishment upon conviction.

Merbin also urged the public to not speculate about the incident or inaccurate statements regarding the issue.