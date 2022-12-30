Menara Kuala Lumpur, Hydroshoppe say ready to sue over defamatory statements

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): The management of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB), namely Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd (HSB), said they will not hesitate to take legal action against any parties involved in the dissemination of false and/or defamatory information with regard to MKLSB, HSB and/or their directors.

“We would like to assert that we take the spread of such false and/or defamatory information very seriously and will conduct further investigations into the same. Legal action will be taken against parties involved where we will claim losses and damages.

“We will also be engaging the Ministry of Communications and Digital with regard to this matter to set the record straight.

“We would like to stress that all dealings with regard to Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn. Bhd. had all been done above board and through proper due diligence,” HSB said in a statement today.

The Menara Kuala Lumpur management also added they would like to seek the cooperation of social media users to “stop sharing and/or spreading false information, making defamatory statements and speculations, intended to undermine the reputation and/or image of our companies and its directors”.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned three individuals over the acquisition of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Tower concession by an unknown firm after the issue was raised on social media.

MACC said it would be investigating if there were elements of corruption involved in the sale of public-listed firm Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM) shares in October from its subsidiary which manages Menara KL.

Yesterday, TM clarified that KL Tower is owned by the government, and it operates the property under a concession.

It said in a statement that KL Tower’s operations and maintenance has been granted under a concession to Telekom subsidiary MKLSB since 1996. – Malay Mail