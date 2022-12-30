Mental patient arrested on suspicion of vandalising Sibu’s Al-Qadim Muslim Cemetery

SIBU (Dec 30): A man with a history of mental illness was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of trespassing into and vandalising the Al-Qadim Muslim Cemetery at Lorong Hose last Saturday (Dec 24).

In a press statement yesterday, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the 49-year-old suspect was arrested at 1pm by the side of Jalan Channel.

“The suspect has a history of mental illness and has been referred to the psychiatric ward, Sibu Hospital.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office soon for further instructions,” Zulkipli said.

The case will be investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code.

Zulkipli said police received a report on Dec 24 at around 1.58pm that several graves at the cemetery had been vandalised.

He urged the public not to speculate on the incident.

Those who have more information on the case can contact investigating officer Insp Ahmad Hakimi Abd Azid on 011-31873715.