Nancy: Social Welfare Dept to look into case of Johor boy who died from suspected abuse

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 30): The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been instructed to immediately investigate the death of a four-year-old boy from suspected abuse in Johor on Monday.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the department would also prepare a detailed report on the chronology, history and every development of the case.

“The police are also conducting an investigation into this case, and I give assurance that the ministry and its agency will give our full cooperation,” she said in a statement today.

The victim died on Dec 26, three days after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Sultan Ismail Hospital, after falling unconscious at his older sister’s friend’s house in Senggarang, Batu Pahat.

Elaborating, Nancy said the ministry would explore all possibilities to streamline preventive measures, including the need for stricter and heavier punishments for abuse offenders.

She said this was to ensure that such cases do not recur and, at the same time, teach a lesson to parents or guardians who are negligent in giving the best care to children.

“In addition to physical injuries, child abuse cases can cause long-term mental health implications such as depression, especially for victims of unreported and hidden cases,” she said.

Nancy also said that the assessment of current policies involving children and bringing about comprehensive improvements to the aspects of protection, monitoring and social development of children in this country remains her top priority.

She urged the public who have information about child abuse cases to report them to the ministry via the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999 or WhatsApp at 019-2615999 or contact the nearest authorities immediately. – Bernama