No new infection in seven districts for 14 days

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): Seven districts in Sabah did not record any new Covid-19 infection cases for 14 days in a row.

They are Ranau, Beluran, Tongod, Kunak, Tenom, Semporna and Kuala Penyu. These districts are now considered as green zones.

On the other hand, 15 new cases were recorded in nine other districts on Friday, compared to Thursday’s nine cases.

Kota Belud and Penampang recorded three cases each, Kota Kinabalu and Sipitang two, while Kinabatangan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Telupid, and Tuaran recorded a case each.

The other 18 districts, including the seven green zones, did not record any new cases in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate has increased to 1.22 percent compared to 0.72 percent on Thursday.

A total of 1,228 test samples were submitted on Friday compared to 1,251 the previous day.

Of the 15 reported cases, 13 are in Category 1 and 2 while the other two are in Category 4 and 5 respectively.