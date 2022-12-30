Road closure notice for New Year’s Eve countdown in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Dec 30): Several roads will be closed to make way for the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya from 7pm to 1am tomorrow.

The routes affected are from Jalan Diplomatik to the stadium’s roundabout and from Kesuma Resort roundabout to the stadium’s roundabout.

Members of the public wishing to join the event are advised to use these routes instead; U-turn from the Sesco roundabout through Jalan Casuarina to enter Jalan Stadium (Ring) junction, or head through Jalan Diplomatik to park their vehicles behind Stadium Sarawak.

The public is advised to park their vehicles behind Stadium Sarawak.

Once the event ends, members of the public with vehicles parked at Stadium Sarawak are advised to exit from Jalan Diplomatik heading to Demak, while vehicles from Jalan Stadium (Ring) are advised to exit by heading to Jalan Casuarina.

Meanwhile, members of the public celebrating the New Year’s Eve countdown at Waterfront Kuching are advised to not park their vehicles along Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Jalan Gambier to avoid traffic congestion.