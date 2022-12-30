Sabah has no facility to isolate dangerous elephants

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): The elephant that caused the death of a Lok Kawi Wildlife Park worker here last Sunday (Dec 25), has been placed in an isolation area.

State Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga hoped that the move was only temporary because the movement of the animal, which usually has to be chained, was restricted.

“We prefer the elephants to have freedom of movement by placing them in facilities where they can move around freely,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Sabah currently has none of such facilities unless the government can allocate the funding for it,” he said.

He said another option would be to send the elephants to foreign countries that have the required facilities allowing them to move around freely, stressing their welfare as priority.

“There are too many elephants in captivity in Sabah at the moment. The existing facilities here cannot allow them to have freedom of movement in a big enough area.

“The number of staff taking care of them is also far too few than the recommended number. Most of the workers are sponsored or have their salaries paid by non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he added.

On December 25, a 49-year-old animal handler, Joe Fred Lansou, was treating a calf elephant for an injury when an adult male elephant gored him to death within the enclosure at about 8.30am.

Local social and environmental activist Jefferi Chang called on the government to conduct a full inquiry into what triggered the incident.

He said the inquiry was needed to clear the air on the fatal incident to see if the management had the safeguards in place for its personnel to handle wild animals.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said senior officials of his ministry will discuss whether there is a need for an inquiry into the death of the ranger.

“We will have to discuss with the concerned parties (at the ministry),” said Jafry, who had described the Christmas Day incident as unfortunate.

The adult elephant, Kejora@Joe, that killed Lansou was the sole survivor of a deadly poisoning that left a herd of 14 Borneo pygmy elephants dead nine years ago. It was a calf and was cared for at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park.

Netizens also raised the issue of the well-being of the exhibits at the wildlife park, which has been subjected to public scrutiny over the years.

Ho Ja Lit, an architect whose company was involved in the designing of the 55ha wildlife park, felt that it was not right to blame the elephant and steps should have been taken to take the calf out for treatment.

“It was not right at all to attend to a sick calf in front of an adult elephant because they might mistake the handler as trying to hurt the calf, especially if it was making distress calls during treatment.

“We should not blame the jumbo for stepping in to protect the calf,” said Ho, who said that while designing wildlife they had carried out research for proper designs for the facility as the government did not engage any specialists for the project.

On Wednesday, Tuuga disclosed that there were a total of 26 elephants in captivity at Lok Kawi park, Sepilok in Sandakan and Borneo Elephant Sanctuary (BES) in Kinabatangan.

He said in Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, there were only six staff members to handle 16 elephants that could not be sent back to the wild as they would not survive after years in captivity.

This is the first time a wildlife ranger has been killed in an elephant attack in the department’s 34-year history. Some have been injured during operations to capture elephants in the wild.