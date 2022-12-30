Sabah paraglider killed in freak accident

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): A local paraglider was killed when he was blown by strong wind before slamming into a concrete slope at Kampung Keliangau along the Pan Borneo Highway in Menggatal today.

The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the screen by paramedics in the 5pm incident.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said the incident occurred during a paragliding activity.

“The victim was carrying a passenger down Bukit Kokol in Menggatal, and had successfully landed on the ground.

“After they landed safely, the passenger was released from the harness.

“As the victim was taking off his paragliding shoot, he was however blown away by strong wind which carried him back up, causing him to lose control of his paraglider wing before he crashed into a concrete slope,” said Kalsom.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries he sustained.

Police have ruled out any foul play involved and the case has been classified as sudden death.