‘Unpleasant’ toilets at Sibu Airport dealt with, MAHB assures no such recurrences in future

SIBU (Dec 30): Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) has taken very seriously the feedback on the unpleasant experience faced by some flyers at Sibu Airport’s toilets recently, and took immediate measures to ensure no such recurrences in future.

MAHB managing director Dato Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said that cleaning contractors are also being diligently monitored so that they will continuously keep the floors dry and toilets stench-free at all times.

“We deeply regret the unpleasant experience faced by some passengers at our toilets in Sibu Airport recently.

“We have taken their feedback very seriously and are determined to ensure no such recurrences in the future. We have taken immediate steps to ensure that all the facilities in our toilets are functioning properly.

“We are also diligently monitoring our cleaning contractors so that they will continuously keep the floors dry and toilets stench-free at all times,” he said when contacted today.

Iskandar was responding to the grouse by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong when he had to relieve himself at the Sibu Airport’s toilet recently.

Wong said he was dismayed at the unhygienic condition of the public toilet facility at the airport, in addition to the wet and slippery floor, describing the condition as unacceptable.

He was shocked by the unhygienic condition of the male toilet located on the ground floor, adding that the floor was wet and slippery.

“There were three other toilet stalls but two were occupied. The remaining stall was in disrepair. I was completely taken aback,” said Wong.

Before boarding, he also went to the departure hall’s male toilet, where he was met with another unpleasant surprise.

“There were three urine basins but one was out of order. Male passengers had to queue up,” he said, in expressing dissatisfaction over the toilet facilities at the airport then.