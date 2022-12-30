Sibu cops nab two suspected drug traffickers

SIBU (Dec 30): Police have arrested two men in their 20s here today believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the first man was arrested at Lorong Indah Timur here at 1am.

He said during the arrest, police found five packets containing what believed to be ecstasy powder with a gross weight of 180 grammes.

The police also found eight packets believed to be ketamine with a gross weight of 10 grammes.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another man at an unnumbered house at Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah here.

During the arrest, 20 packets containing what believed to be ecstasy powder (gross weight 718 grammes) and 34 packets that contained ketamine (gross weight 45.77 grammes) were also found.

“The total gross weight of drugs being seized is 953.77 grammes, valued at RM35,315.50,” he said.

Both suspects tested positive for ketamine and benzo during their urine test. Further investigation also found that the first suspect had previous records of drug offences.

Both suspects were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same act.

Section 39B provides for a mandatory death penalty upon conviction while Section 15(1) provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or maximum two years imprisonment or both and to undergo two years of supervision upon conviction.

The suspects would be remanded for seven days for further investigation.