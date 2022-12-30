Sibu’s knife-wielding motorcyclist charged in Magistrates’ Court

SIBU (Dec 30): A man who was caught on a viral video wielding a knife at a passer-by along Jalan Island around 5pm on Tuesday was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Ling Pick Teck, 42, faces a charge framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The Section carries a jail term of between five and 10 years, as well as caning upon conviction.

Ling was charged before Assistant Registrar Romme Ahmad Zaidi.

No plea was taken and Ling was remanded until further mention of the case on Jan 9, 2023.

According to the charge, Ling was found to have in his possession an offensive weapon, a knife, in a public place on Dec 27 around 9pm by the side of Jalan Bukit Assek.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case, while Ling was unrepresented by counsel.