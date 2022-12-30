Two ships caught transferring oil illegally

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 30): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan Maritime Zone detained two ships for allegedly transferring oil illegally off Labuan waters.

Labuan MMEA director Captain Nudin Jusoh said the agency was conducting routine patrols when they spotted two suspicious ships in close proximity at around 3am, one nautical mile off Labuan.

He said an inspection on the ships found that they were conducting illegal oil transfer without any authorization documents from the Malaysian Marine Department. The area is also not gazetted as a ship-to-ship transfer area.

“The two ships and eight crewmen including the skippers aged 30 to 50 were detained for further investigation. The case is investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Nudin reminded the shipping community to follow the right channels in carrying out ship-to-ship transfer to avoid breaking any laws.

He also advised the maritime community to report any crime at sea to the Labuan Maritime Zone (087-427999) or through the MERS hotline (999).