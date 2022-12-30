Waiter killed in explosion in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 30): A waiter of a restaurant was killed when a package which was left left on his car exploded at Jalan Pandan Indah 12/1, Pandan Indah, Ampang here last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police were alerted of the incident at 8.55pm.

He said the victim, who is a 28-year-old local man, was handling the package that was left on the bonnet of his Toyota Corolla Altis car when it exploded in his hand.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to his body and hands and was rushed to Ampang Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 9.45 pm at the hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Following investigation, Mohamad Farouk said police found several objects and traces of the explosion, which included dents on the victim’s car.

“The motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama