20-year-old passenger killed in single vehicle crash at Kuching’s Jalan Durian Burung

KUCHING (Dec 31): A 20-year-old male passenger died in a single vehicle accident at Jalan Durian Burung here around 2.58am today.

He was sitting in the front passenger seat.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injuries, while another passenger, who was seated at the back, suffered head injuries.

Both the driver and rear passenger are in their 20s.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station found that the deceased’s legs were pinned to the front passenger seat.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters only managed to extricate the 20-year-old after cutting open the car’s front passenger door with a special tool.

A medical personnel member pronounced him dead at the scene.

His body was later handed over to the police for transportation to the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) forensics department for further action.

It is believed that the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, members of the public managed to help the driver and rear passenger to get out of the car.

They were brought to SGH for medical treatment in two separate ambulances.