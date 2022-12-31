A big, bold and beautiful book on ‘Padungan’

TO say I was excitedly expectant of James Yong’s book on ‘Padungan’ when he had started work on it four years ago, is an understatement. A few months’ back, news came that he hoped to launch it before the year was out – and he did, with some fanfare on Dec 23, 2022, at the Telang Usan Hotel in Kuching.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah himself did the honours.

‘Padungan: History & Humanity in a Heritage Precinct of Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia’ is the very first book ever to be published focusing on the history and heritage of the wider Padungan area – written by James SL Yong, with field research support from John CH Soo.

It is a 310-page soft cover volume printed on art paper fully illustrated with hundreds of colour photographs, drawings and illustrations, and is well worth the RM150 price tag.

You can buy your personal copy at the Borneo Cultures Museum, the Telang Usan Hotel lobby counter or from the writer himself via jslyong@gmail.com, or text order from James Yong by contacting 0111-681 3741.

What was James’ inspiration to write this book? In his own words: “Ever since I was a schoolboy in the 1960s and 1970s, I’ve had a fascination for Padungan: I remember it as a hub of various activities which created around it a complex ecosystem and dynamic community full of bustle, both day and night

“Back in 2018, I was asked to write an article for a local magazine about Padungan, which triggered many of those nostalgic memories and inspired me to begin researching.

“Learning about the Padungan from before I was born – the Iban settlements, the Malay ‘kampongs’ (villages), the sago processing plants – thinking about my childhood experiences and today’s neighbourhood, I can’t help but feel that a sense of vibrancy and dynamism has been lost.”

I was enthralled, impressed and rather overwhelmed by the contents that James had managed to compile, condense and share with us – there’s much information (I’d even venture to say for me it was something liken to a data overload or which I had found to be exceedingly informative in so many areas), and I will have to pace myself and slowly absorb most of the shared details and stories of its multifaceted historical revelations and amazing photographs, many of which have not been shown or published before.

The book has taken almost four years of James’ life to put into place. I really take my hat off to him (and his associates) for managing to gather every single detail of every business, shop and entity that has ever made its livelihood or was part of this greater Padungan area.

His exemplary work is exhaustive and complete, and lacks for nothing (except of course the private phone numbers, which for the mere reason of privacy they have not been disclosed – and rightly so too).

Two sections of James’ book are of great personal interest to me.

Firstly Chapter 10, on pages 151-154, on ‘Pioneers and Personalities’: the mention and the brief profiles of my ancestors, great grandfather Ong Tiang Swee and his father Ong Ewe Hai were both listed among 12 other prominent Sarawakians who had made a difference to the area: some of the others had included Ang Cheng Ho, Song Kheng Hai, Song Thian Cheok, Tan Sri Datuk William Tan and Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang.

Also the current Marian Lodge Boutique Hotel, still owned by the Anglican Diocese of Kuching, which used to be my Ong family house built in 1886 by Ong Ewe Hai and was later sold to the Bishop of Kuching.

Then the other property at No 2 Ban Hock Road, which had belonged to the family of my second aunt, Mrs Chan Eng Lian, mother of my cousin John Chan now residing in London.

John, in a chapter devoted to ‘Memories of Padungan’ (pages 245-265) had written thus: “My Grandpa bought the property from his cousin in the late 1910s for a reported mere five ringgit – originally it was very Edwardian-looking in the Norman Shaw style, it had seven rooms, several reception areas and a five-acre compound which had two other semi-detached houses and a stable for horses.

“It also had three big chicken pens, two aviaries, a badminton court and all types of fruit trees – there were also two beautiful old family graves!”

Today, the property is being developed after being left unattended for almost a decade – based on current property values for the area, it’d be worth millions.

The other section of James’ Padungan book that I have taken a great personal interest in is the fact that between the years 1970 and 2000, I had worked in establishments located within this area. I was able to call buildings situated along the old Thomson Road (now Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman), Abell Road, Song Thian Cheok Road, Chan Chin Ann Road and Sekama/Pending Road as former workplaces where I had toiled and laboured during my prime.

Starting with The Borneo Company at Thomson Road from 1970 till 1978; then to NBT Toyota at Abell Road from 1979-84, and again when I started BMW’s Auto Bavaria from 1990-94. For a spell under Toyoda Malaysia, we had our office at the old Wisma Si Khiong (now SEGi University) at STC Road, and as UMW at Jalan Pending.

In my private capacity as associates under Event One, we had our offices at Jalan Sekama/Pending, and Design East at Chan Chin Ann Road very briefly.

There was much information that James and his researchers had managed to uncover, discover and reveal – I am positive that you too, the readers, will find hundreds, if not thousands of hitherto unknown facets and factoids about Padungan that you’ve never heard of or known about.

As for me, here’s what I had discovered – and the list is just a beginner’s guide, mind you – there’re revelations at every turn of the page.

Did you know that there are presently 24 cat statues to be found just within the area alone?

James has named them all! (For photos you’d need to go and shoot them yourself!)

There’s also a Hokkien Garden – a recreation park under the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) located on Jalan Tan Sri William Tan, sited between the Jubilee Ground and the Chung Hua School No 3 and apparently, it’s utterly beautiful, serene and highly conducive to both walking exercises and photo ops.

Did you know that under MBKS we have had 10 mayors since December 1956, and the current one Dato Wee Hong Seng (since September 2019) is Number 11?

Song Thian Cheok was the longest serving (1965-1978) at 13 years, while the shortest were Tan Sri Stephen KT Yong (seven months) – he left to become a federal minister; and Chong Ted Tsiung (11 months) – he passed away in office.

Chapters 12 and 13, I had saved for last because I was unable to finish everything that James had written — it would take me some time to go through every loving detail of every shop, business, recreation and eateries as listed under ‘Culinary Delights; Entertainment, Recreation & Sports’. He tells you what’s good to eat and where.

There you go, you foodies out there!

I would have loved to say that I have read James’ book from cover to cover; but alas, that would be quite an impossible task for me right now.

However, I’m sure my good friend Yusuf Mustanir who’d be reading this, I’m positive, would be able to – after all, it’d be his last and final book for the year and he’d already surpassed his 112th on Dec 25, 2022! His target is 100 books this year!

But even if I were able to read at speed and really try, it would defeat the purpose – that is to enjoy, savour, digest and glean from it every minute detail, information and titbit that James and his learned cohorts had untiringly researched, unearthed and dug up about this lovely spot in Kuching, the Greater Padungan.

If you are a Kuchingite, no matter where you are – overseas in Europe, Singapore, Australasia or the Americas, or if you are residing here – you’d have some fond memory, old recollection, favourite haunt, interesting time or had simply been in and out of a shop, an office, some business or being entertained, within the Greater Padungan area.

If Main Bazaar/Padang Merdeka and downtown Kuching are regarded as the centre of the state capital, Padungan is easily the heart and soul of Kuching.

I fully and totally endorse and recommend that you buy a copy of this book for you to keep and treasure (buy copies for family and friends too!).

It is extremely well-written, exhaustively researched and filled with beautiful photographs and illustrations, and has an amazingly overwhelming amount of detailed information on anything and everything you would ever want to know about Padungan, Kuching.

James – to you and associates, may I offer my sincere congratulations on an accomplished masterpiece!

Well done and a big cheers, my friend!