Bomba Sarawak plans to have five new fire stations

KUCHING (Dec 31): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has planned to add five more fire and rescue stations in the state, said its director Datu Khiruddin Drahman.

The new fire and rescue stations would be built in Julau, Lubok Antu, Dalat, Sungai Asap and Batu Kawa, he disclosed.

“We have already sent our proposal to build the new fire stations and we are still awaiting approval from the relevant parties,” he said at a press conference after the Bomba Sarawak Appreciation Ceremony held at its headquarters here yesterday.

Khiruddin said Sarawak has a total of 38 fire stations statewide, including the new Asajaya Fire Station that is currently under construction.

If the department seeks to set up a new fire station, its practicality as well as value for money needs to be taken into account, he said.

“If we look in terms of flood and not just fires, it is impossible for us to cover the whole of Sarawak with our 38 fire stations and 1, 539 personnel.

“And there are places (in Sarawak) that are completely rural and remote. That is why, our approach is by setting up Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) as well as volunteer firefighters in these areas,” he said.

When asked by reporters on whether Bomba Sarawak is pushing for the purchase of a Bombardier aircraft as proposed by the then Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in 2019, he said it was beyond his capacity to comment on that matter.

“The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) had already purchased two units of Bombardier aircrafts. In terms of government assets, we have the integration of assets through National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) under the National Security Council (MKN) – meaning we can also use these assets (from other agencies). Maintaining them is not easy,” he said.

Khiruddin also disclosed that Bomba Sarawak has received a total of 9, 875 emergency calls this year, consisting of calls on fires, rescues, special tasks and also with a few of them being prank calls.

This was a reduction by 30 per cent compared to 14, 053 calls in 2021, he noted.

On public safety and awareness programmes throughout 2022, he said the department had set up a total of 33 community firefighter teams consisting of 408 members; 38 Celik SURI teams involving 250 housewives and 273 programmes under the Children Safety Club (3K) involving 8, 473 members.

Adding on, he said Bomba Sarawak had also equipped 34 fire point locations with 151 fire extinguishers and conducted a Summer Camp programme in managing fire to some 60 participants.

He also thanked members of the media in Sarawak for providing news that are positive to the community and the state’s leadership, and as such, showcasing what Bomba Sarawak has to offer in their service to the community.

At the event, Khiruddin presented appreciation certificates to 23 media practitioners for their support in providing information and publicity to the people on Bomba Sarawak’s services and programmes.

Fire and safety management certificates were also presented to seven organisations and companies.

Also present at the event was Bomba Sarawak deputy director Tiong Ling Hii.