Dr Sim: Hii’s appointment as Deputy State Secretary will encourage more Chinese to join civil service

KUCHING (Dec 31): The appointment of Datu Hii Chang Kee as deputy state secretary will encourage more participation from the Chinese community in the Sarawak civil service, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In congratulating Hii, Dr Sim said his appointment proved that the state government is inclusive.

“Heartiest congratulations to Datu Hii Chang Kee for being promoted to one of three Deputy Sarawak Secretaries (DSS).

“I always encourage Sarawak Civil Service to be inclusive for all races, religions, or gender,” Dr Sim said in a Facebook post today.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the Sarawak government’s recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) would enable more members of the Chinese community to join the state civil service.

“I had shared various recruitment of Sarawak Civil Service advertised in Chinese newspapers, with UEC listed as a recognised qualification. Only in Sarawak!

“Thanks to people like Datu Hii, who are willing to choose to join and stay on to serve so that we can continue to be inclusive and contribute to nation building of Sarawak,” said Dr Sim.

He also congratulated Datu Sherrina Hussaini, previously Kuching Resident, who takes over from Hii as Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary.

Hii will officially assume his duties as deputy state secretary on Jan 3, 2023.

The 55-year-old from Sibu is the first from the Chinese community to be appointed to the post.