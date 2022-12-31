Four houses burnt, fireman injured in fire

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 31): One house was destroyed and three were damaged by a fire at Sunny Garden here on Saturday.

A fireman from the Kota Kinabalu station was injured when he fell down from one of the burning houses around 2.40pm.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Misran Bisara said the 43-year-old fireman suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.

He said Azrin Amin was taken to the hospital for further medical examination.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call of the fire at 2.36pm.

It was brought under control at 3.02pm and operations ended at 4.36pm.

Misran said the cause of the fire and the losses are under investigation.