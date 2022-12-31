Harden: Upgrading of drains at Jalan Michael Pilo completed

SRI AMAN (Dec 31): The upgrading of drains at Jalan Michael Pilo here, which is prone to flooding every time it rains, has been completed.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the upgrading works, from a earth drain to concrete drain, measuring 443 meters long costing RM313,575 was provided for under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The contractor – Syarikat Sri Stamang – began the works on Sept 9, 2022, and was fully completed on Nov 11, 2022.

“The drain upgrading works have helped solve the problem of frequent flooding on the road whenever it rained. The project has positive impact on the residents of Taman Sri Jaya and Taman Desa Indah, as well as road users plying Jalan Michael Pilo,” he said in a statement after visiting the area recently.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, yesterday witnessed the handing over of 20 ‘lazy chairs’ courtesy of Sri Aman Division Chinese Community Leaders Association led by its chairman, Pemanca Lee Sing Hua, to Sri Aman Hospital deputy director Dr Sim Poh Ling.

The ‘lazy chairs’ are meant for the caregivers who look after patients at the hospital.