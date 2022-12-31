IOTM recognised as safe workplace by Sarawak Bomba

KUCHING (Dec 31): IOT Management Sdn Bhd (IOTM), a subsidiary of Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd, was conferred the Safe Workplace Award alongside with six other companies that have maintained good fire and safety practices in their workplace. The award was accepted by IOTM’s terminal manager, Pauzi Plin, at Tabuan Jaya Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station.

The award was a form of appreciation to IOTM for its commitment to safety. IOTM ensures that the workplace is well-equipped with safety facilities. Among others, these include latest firefighting equipment and in-house Emergency Response Team (ERT) who are on standby for any emergencies.

Previously, IOTM and Tanjung Manis Oil Terminal Management Sdn Bhd (TMOTM), another subsidiary of Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd, were awarded the Gold Class 1 Award and Silver Award, respectively, at the 40th MSOSH Awards for their continuous efforts to maintaining a high level of safety and health standards in all aspects of their terminal operations.

“The Group is committed to maintaining a high level of safety and health standards in all aspects of our operations,” said Senari Synergy Group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi in a statement yesterday.

“I am glad that our operating subsidiaries, Senari Synergy Port Sdn Bhd (SSPSB), IOTM, TMOTM, and Borneo Asphalt Sdn Bhd (BASB), have transcended in industry benchmark by receiving impressive manhours without lost-time injury. IOTM for example has recorded nine million manhours with no lost-time injury,” he further said.

He stressed that Senari Synergy Group will continue to build this culture of prioritising safety through its ‘Safety First, Always, and Last’ initiative.