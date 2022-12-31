Main complex for Ang Cheng Ho quarry lake beautification project nearing completion

KUCHING (Dec 31): The main building complex for the Batu Kawa Ang Cheng Ho quarry lake’s beautification project is nearing completion.

In a statement, the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Batu Kawah Service Centre said the relevant authorities are now constructing nearby facilities for the main building, including parking spaces.

The statement said Deputy Premier and Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was pleased with the project’s construction progress.

He also lauded the construction team members for their efforts and good cooperation in ensuring the project will be completed soon.

The main building will extend 39 metres wide to the centre of the lake.

Under Phase One of the project, the main building will be 10 storeys, of which about 25 metres will be underwater – equivalent to eight storeys.

“Phase one of the quarry’s beautification project costs RM9.8 million. It will have a 19,375-square-feet event hall that can accommodate 1,000 people, a basketball court, and 3,000 square feet of creative hub office for young entrepreneurs,” said the service centre.

Future development plans for the quarry lake’s beautification project include water sports, extreme sports activities, as well as parks and recreation facilities.

On July 11, 2020, Padawan Municipal Council appointed a surveyor and architect for the development project, after which a tender process was conducted by the council.

The first phase of the project commenced on Nov 16, 2020.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony on Jan 5, 2021.