Maybank confirms claim of data breach at bank untrue

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has confirmed that allegations regarding a purported customer data leak by a third party are false.

In a statement today, the bank reassured its customers that their data remains secure and private and that no customer data has been compromised.

“Maybank will continue to prioritise its cyber security and data protection measures as customer data protection is of utmost importance to the bank,” it said.

The statement said an investigation was conducted by the bank.

According to a Facebook post, a website had listed details of 3.5 million Astro subscribers, 1.8 million Maybank customers, and 7.2 million voters at 7.56 pm on Dec 25.

The leaked information allegedly involved the login ID, full name, date of birth, address, and identity card number. — Bernama