Melanaus of all faiths celebrate Christmas, epitome of religious harmony

MIRI (Dec 31): Members of Miri Melanau Association of different religious groups celebrating Christmas together has been described as the epitome of racial and religious harmony, said Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said Sarawakians’ way of life is different from that of Peninsular Malaysia, where here there can be people of different religions in a family, which cannot be segregated by any means for political gains.

“Melanaus are made up of Muslims and Christians. Their mutual respect for each other is so precious.

“Our way of life in Sarawak is unique. We cannot assume that Malaysians are all the same,” the Senadin assemblyman said when officiating at the Miri Melanau Association’s Christmas gathering on Thursday evening.

With that uniqueness, Lee urged Sarawakians to appreciate the peace and to continue practising mutual respect and understanding, preserving the true Sarawakian way and passing it down to future generations.

Association chairman Councillor Abdullah Jaini, said the gathering was a precious moment, as they have not been able to do so in the past two years due to Covid-19 restriction.

“This is an opportunity for the Melanau Christians and all Melanaus to be together celebrating Christmas under one roof,” he added.

Mayor Adam Yii who is also Pujut assemblyman and his deputy Councillor Julaihi Mohamad, the association’s advisor Dato Alexander Maiyor, vice president cum organising chairman Alexius Nayang Munun, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohammad Yusuf, Temenggong Yong Vui Seng, Dato Temenggong Abdul Rahman Fadzail and Dato Dr Philip Raja were among those present.