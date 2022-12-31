Motorcyclist killed in crash with MPV along Jalan Sri Aman-Serian

KUCHING (Dec 31): A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at KM63 Jalan Sri Aman-Serian around 8am yesterday (Dec 30).

Sri Aman acting police chief ASP Mass Nur Haslinda Abdullah said the deceased was heading from Kuching to Sri Aman while the MPV was exiting the Sungai Tenggang junction to the main road.

“The motorcyclist was brought to Sri Aman Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment,” Mass Nur Haslinda said in a statement.

She said the MPV driver did not suffer from any physical injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, she said.

“We are calling for any witnesses to come forward with any information on this accident,” added Mass Nur Haslinda.

Those with any information can call 083-322121 extension 267.