PSB urges S’wak govt to reconsider increasing quit rent

KUCHING (Dec 31): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should not increase the quit rent starting January 2023, let alone the exorbitant hike of 400 to 700 per cent for various categories.

The party in a statement yesterday said when the late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem abolished quit rent for all agricultural land below 100 acres and all residential houses in 2016, he said he wanted to do away with quit rent for other categories such as shophouses when the financial situation of the state has improved.

“The state’s financial situation has since vastly improved, thanks to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his ‘revenue re-engineering’.

“When presenting 2023 Budget, the premier said the state’s revenue for 2023 would be RM11.035 billion.

“Since we have so much revenue and it is also projected to generate a surplus budget of RM238 million for 2023, there is little or no reason or justification for the state to impose any new quit rent.

“The only reason given by the government is that the old rate has not been revised since 1994,” it said.

The party said even if the government wanted to go ahead with the new rates, it should not be now when people are still struggling to recover from the economy which was so badly disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic.

The people are now faced with twin problems of high inflation and the weakening ringgit. The business sector is still struggling for survival, it added.

PSB believed that the imposition of new quit rent would definitely be an added burden to them.

The party thus called on the state government to reconsider its decision or to call it off until such time when there are definite signs of improvements in our economy. ‘unless the government is really in need of the added revenue from the increase in quit rents’.

“We noticed that in the Budget 2023 presented by the premier, the revenue derived from Interest Income has dropped significantly.

“The revenue derived from Interest Income comes from the deposits of our state Reserve with some of commercial banks with interest payable to the state.

“Revenue from Interest Income in 2016 was RM1.183 billion. But Interest Income for 2023 is projected to be only RM650 million,” it said.

PSB said one wonders whether the State Reserve has diminished in the past few years, otherwise the state’s Interest Income would not be so low.

It requested the state government to explain as to why there is the drastic drop in our state revenue under the item of Interest Income.

“Even if the state government wishes to replenish its revenue income, a few million from the imposition of new quit rent will not help much.

“PSB therefore like to call on the GPS government to consider ‘People First’ before it embarks on any new measures which may affect the lives and livelihoods of the people,” it added.