Sarawak Health director confirms arrest of doctor for allegedly molesting patient

KUCHING (Dec 31): The State Health Department (JKNS) has confirmed a recent news report on the arrest of a doctor, who allegedly molested a patient during treatment.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said a police report was made with regard to the allegation on the same day that the arrest was made.

“JKNS is taking the allegation very seriously as it touches on the code of professional ethics of a medical practitioner and the civil servant,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in light of an allegation of a doctor having molested a patient who was receiving treatment.

Dr Ooi said the department had been informed the case is still being looked into.

As such, he appealed to the public not to speculate on the case so as not to influence the investigation.

“JKNS always takes matters on the safety of the patients receiving treatment at all health facilities in Sarawak seriously.

“JKNS also hopes that this incident does not affect the acceptance of treatment services among the public,” he added.

On Dec 29, Kuching police arrested a man, believed to be a doctor, for allegedly molesting a patient.

A police source said the 29-year-old suspect had allegedly committed the offence on a patient who recently gave birth at a hospital here.