S’wakian paddler dreams of Olympic participation

KUCHING (Dec 31): Having added a Commonwealth Games silver medal to her collection, national paddler Alice Chang Li Sian is now eyeing to play at a higher level – the next Olympics, which hopefully, would have table tennis being included as a medal event.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August this year was an unforgettable experience for the 22-year-old Kuchingite, who helped Malaysia reach the women’s team final where they met Singapore.

Alice joined the national team in 2016, and her first competition as a senior player was the World Team Table Tennis Championship that same year.

“The Birmingham experience was most memorable – we were only expecting to get bronze, with the naturalised Chinese players in the Singapore team and defending champions India all in contention for the gold medal.

“We did not expect to beat India 3-2 in the quarter-finals because four years ago, we lost 0-3 to them in the last eight and they went on to beat Singapore in the final,” she told The Borneo Post here.

“It was sweet revenge for us, and in the semifinals where we faced Wales, we were trailing 1-2.

“The fourth game was crucial and I shouldered the heavy responsibility to win back a point for Malaysia to keep our hopes alive.”

Malaysia won the final set that showed the defending champions the exit, and met Wales for the first time in the last four.

Wales took the first two sets, but the Malaysians won the third, which kept the hope burning. It was Alice who came to the rescue and won the fourth set 3-0, forcing the game into rubber set.

Spurred by Alice’s win, Malaysia fought on and claimed their spot in the final.

However, they later lost 0-3 to Singapore and settled for the silver medal.

Still, Alice continued to stage excellent performances after the Commonwealth Games.

The 177cm tall shakehand grip player completed her hat-trick of wins in the women’s singles at the 57th National Table Tennis Championship, running at OCM Sports Arena, Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur from June 7 to 10.

In this competition, Sarawak collected one gold and four silver medals to collect 21 points, which placed them second overall, with only a one-point margin behind the champion Selangor.

Alice delivered the solitary gold for Sarawak after having edged teammate Karen Lyne Dick 4-3 in an all-Sarawak women’s singles showdown.

Alice’s other two titles were clinched in 2015 and 2017.

She picked up her first silver in the women’s doubles partnering Karen, both of whom lost 1-3 to Johor’s pair Ho Ying and Tee Ai Xin.

Her second silver was from the women’s team event where she, Karen and Joanne Chen lost 0-3 to Ho Ying, Tee Ai Xin and Tey Ka Ying – also of Johor.

Alice started playing table tennis when she was eight years old, having received training at the Kuching Elite Table Tennis Training Centre under chief coach Chua Chiaw Lian.

“After a year of training, Chua decided to switch my laying technique from normal shakehand player to ‘chopper’, after taking into consideration my height, which would definitely be a great advantage to me.

“I am really grateful to him for making the right decision; otherwise, I would have not been what I am today. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Chua for his coaching, guidance and encouragement all these years.

“I am very excited and happy to be the national women’s singles champion for the third time.

“I will continue to train hard and try my best to do better in future tournaments,” she pledged.

Kuching Division Table Tennis Association chairperson Helena Christine Wee Yen Ping was delighted and proud of Alice’s feat in completing a hat-trick of wins at the national championship.

“She’s the youngest Kuching chopper to capture the Malaysia Open singles title in 2015, when she was only 15 years old.

“She’s a very hardworking, humble, determined and very committed player. If she continues to train hard, I’m confident that she can go very far,” said Wee.

Besides Alice, other choppers who have also achieved excellent results at various national championships are Gabriel Ling (Under-10 champion), Jason Siaw (Boys Under-15 champion) and Chai Kian Ann (Malaysia Games, or Sukma, silver medallist).

Alice’s first international exposure was in 2010 when she was accompanied by Chua to take part in the ITTF Youth Training Camp and Competition in Austria.

This was followed by another ITTF programme in Sweden in 2012.

Alice had also participated at South-East Asia (SEA) Junior and Cadet Championship, SEA Championships, SEA Games, Asian Games, Asean School Games, Asian School Games, World Championships, Third Youth Olympic Games, ITTF World Junior Circuit Cook Island Junior and Cadet Open and Hatfield Grand Prix.

She had also competed at the Rio Olympics 2016 Asia Qualifying, ITTF Set Thailand Junior and Cadet Open and Asia Junior and Cadet Championships.

The Kuchingite also received the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS)’s ‘Most Promising Female Athlete’ award in 2017.