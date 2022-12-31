Work hard for Sibu’s growth, Chinese community leaders told

SIBU (Dec 31): Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng has called on all Chinese community leaders to continue to work hard in 2023 to promote growth and prosperity for Sibu.

Speaking at the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders New Year Party at Kingwood Hotel here on Dec 29, he said many changes had taken place in Sibu throughout this year and believed that there would be more to come in the coming years.

“We will see changes at the Bukit Assek area because of its re-development project which will change both its natural and economic landscapes.

“We need more people to come and invest in Sibu. Right now, we have direct flights from Singapore which hopefully will boost the tourism industry in Sibu,” he said.

He also urged the community leaders to have a sense of willingness to serve and also to serve with their best efforts.

The association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, meanwhile, hoped that the association would continue to perform their role effectively and to organise more activities that can benefit its members.

“The past year has been filled with ups and downs, but as we look ahead, we cannot help but feel hopeful for what’s to come.

“The association, over the years, has been making lots of effort to host various events and activities in order to fulfill the association’s formation objectives, despite the many challenges that it faces,” he said, adding that gatherings such as the New Year Party was equally important to ensure its continuous growth and to build good rapport with association members.

Also present at the event were organising chairman Penghulu Lau Hieng Wuong and assistant administrative officer of Selangau District Office Lau Siong Ho.