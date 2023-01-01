2023 New Year Countdown at Sibu Town Square draws big crowd

SIBU (Jan 1): The drizzle last night did not stop Sibu folk from gathering at the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 or Sibu Town Square for the 2023 New Year celebration.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, who was impressed with the big crowd, said he felt proud that the people of Sibu were willing to celebrate New Year together.

“Tonight, I see a big crowd here. I am so proud of Sibu people. So, that’s why we have to work together to make Sibu better than other places,” he said in his speech at the event which was organised by SMC.

Ting took the opportunity to thank the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and sponsors which had helped in organising and supporting the council’s events last year.

“We hope that Sibu people as a community would come together to make Sibu better,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event organising chairman Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley thanked Sibu folk for attending the event last night.

“I have seen that you have enjoyed the performances that we have provided for you.

“We believe that as a council, we would like to give the best to our community, to share us happiness and to appreciate your kind effort and assistance in ensuring Sibu is beautiful, clean, safe and vibrant,” he said.

He believed that 2023 will be a great year for Sibu as events such as Sibu Tower Run and Borneo Cultural Festival will be held in March and July, respectively.

Also present at the event were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng Jin Ek and the local Community leaders.