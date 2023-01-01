Abdul Karim: Special activities to be held to celebrate Sarawak Day 2023

KUCHING (Jan 1): Special celebration activities will be held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence within Malaysia this year, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Noting that the celebration will officially be known as ‘Sarawak Day 2023’, Abdul Karim said his ministry will work closely with strategic partners to prepare for the celebration to make it more meaningful.

“Although the official anniversary date for the state’s independence falls on July 22, the celebration activities next year (2023) will be held earlier. This will present opportunity to Sarawakians across the state to join in the celebration and understanding the importance of the historical date,” he said.

Abdul Karim said this when speaking at the state-level official 2023 countdown event at Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya on Saturday night. He was the minister-in-charge for the countdown celebration’s preparation.

He believed that the 60th anniversary celebration will be a good platform to instil patriotism and unity within the multi-racial society of Sarawak.

Touching on the 2023 countdown celebration, Abdul Karim thanked the state’s Arts Council, local authorities and police, among others, to ensure the smooth running of the event.

The event on Saturday night was graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.