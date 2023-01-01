Don: Anwar can steer Malaysia towards economic recovery

KUCHING (Jan 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can steer Malaysia towards a better road of economic recovery, said political scientist Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.

The academician from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow said he places high hopes on the new prime minister.

“I place high hopes in the leadership of Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“He promises to do things differently, acknowledging that Malaysia is a plural society, and thus wishes to ensure that all people have roles in his Unity Government in moving forward,” he said in his New Year message to The Borneo Post yesterday.

Jayum said he is willing to give Anwar a chance and is looking forward to a better, united and progressive Malaysia under his leadership.

“In the economy, there is no one I can better trust, and Anwar Ibrahim is probably the best there is in Malaysia to bring the country out of this sluggish growth, domestically and internationally,” added the academician.