Educational body hopes S’wak govt continue to fight for its rights

KUCHING (Jan 1): The Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong) hopes that the state government will continue fighting for Sarawak’s rights to further improve the livelihood of Sarawakians.

Sha Dong Zong chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau believes that when the state’s rights are recovered, the standard of living and social status of Sarawakians in general will be improved.

“I hope Sarawak government will carry on with what it has started – fighting for the state’s rights which if recovered, shall improve the living condition and social status of Sarawakians,” he said in his New Year’s message yesterday.

Lau said the community advocates the importance of religious freedom and are against any negative elements that would lead to religious extremism.

He was pleased to note that leaders and politicians in Sarawak realises the importance of upholding religious freedom.

“I hope they will keep this up and continue to respect the wishes and requests of the people. What our leaders and politicians have done deserve acknowledgement,” he said.

Pointing out that Sha Dong Zong is an educational body; he said the association will continue to focus on the development of Chinese schools.

He said they will not cease promoting the learning of the mother tongue – Chinese language as well as placing an emphasis on the teaching of Mathematics.

“In Sarawak, the state government has been allocating annual grants to Chinese independent secondary schools, as well as setting aside annual allocations for the further development of aided Chinese primary schools in the state.

“Sarawak government has been supportive of all types of schools besides having recognised Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), the credential held by Chinese independent secondary schools,” he said.

Lau said such UEC recognition by the Sarawak government had given encouragement and boosted confidence among the Chinese community.

“Our experiences bring us to believe that there are only benefits in recognising UEC as such move will serve to promote democracy and social harmony, while rejecting racism and religious extremism,” he added.

Lau hopes that the New Year will bring about stable political development with new hope and aspirations for all.

“People regardless of race and faith must live with dignity and harmoniously while having respect and tolerance for one another,” Lau said.