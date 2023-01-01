In New Year message, Tiong calls for end to country’s political uncertainties, struggles

BINTULU (Jan 1): Political uncertainties and struggles in the country should come to an end in 2023, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, said the unity government must focus on the wellbeing of the people, set a common direction, and steadily forge a brighter future.

“It is time for the unity government to resolve the difficulties accumulated in the past and prepare us to face those on the horizon,” he said in his 2023 New Year’s Day message posted on his Facebook page today.

Looking back on the past year, Tiong said Malaysia had experienced severe challenges and major difficulties such as an unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, political uncertainties, a change of government, inflation, heavy rains and floods.

“Fortunately, we the people have maintained a strong sense of patience and resilience in the face of various difficulties and I hope that we can continue to display such strength in the face of calamities.

“We hope that as time goes by, we will work together to tide over the difficulties, regain our vitality, and forward progress, with our heads held up high,” said the Dudong assemblyman, as Malaysia is ushering in a 2023 full of hope and challenges ahead.

In the past three years, Tiong said the country and the whole world had been deeply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and this had caused the tourism industry to suffer greatly.

He said 2023 will be the time for his ministry to face the challenges and be responsible in getting Malaysian tourism back on track.

“We are motivated by the people’s expectations to attract more tourists to Malaysia. It is undeniable that tourism is one of the core areas that rapidly drive the country’s economic growth.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture must step out of the comfort zone, brainstorm and improve itself and continue to improve with innovative thinking and methods in line with the current society,” added Tiong.

At the same time, he also appealed to the tourism, arts, and cultural industry, including travel agencies and tourism service industries, to continue to provide his ministry with constructive suggestions and opinions.

He called on all parties to work together to promote the development of the domestic tourism, arts, and cultural industries.

“We can create a new era and new heights for the sector so that Malaysia’s tourism industry can be competitive on the world tourism stage and reclaim our status as one of the world’s major tourist destinations,” he said.

In the coming year, he said his ministry and its associated agencies must formulate new key performance indicators (KPIs) and goals to be achieved for its relevant divisions and agencies.

He added the relevant parties must also think out of the box to formulate fresh strategies and achieve the goals set, not just deliver sweet but empty promises.

“Looking back on the past, we have braved some tough times and overcame obstacles.

“Looking to the future, we all have a long way to go to recovery. In welcoming the new year, I hope that the country will be more prosperous, the weather will be smooth, and the people will live and work in peace and contentment,” he said.