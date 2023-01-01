Kpg Sg Tapang road problems being addressed, assures Kota Sentosa rep

KUCHING (Jan 1): All relevant parties have been notified about the poor condition of a section at Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang here, assures Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

According to him, the road maintenance team is conducting maintenance and temporary measures on an ongoing basis.

He added that in order to proceed with the rectification works, the maintenance team would carry out testing on the affected sites, as previously highlighted by Michael Kong, the aide to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Yap also pointed out that the problems pertaining to the road base, as mentioned by Kong, did not span throughout the whole area.

“As discussed on Dec 28 between myself, the contractor and the maintenance team, they are working together to monitor the Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang condition and to make sure that the road is safe for the public.

“The estimated timeline for full testing and repair is within two weeks,” said Yap in a statement yesterday.

He also assured all that he would continue to monitor and ensure proper maintenance of Jalan Kampung Sungai Tapang by the Public Works Department (JKR), the road maintenance team and the contractor, as per the agreement during the Dec 28 discussion.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kong said it had been close to a week since he highlighted the issue and yet, the road was still in its damaged state despite having undergone repair works.

He said a visit to the site by a DAP team on Dec 29 showed ‘apathetic attempt’ to repair the section.

Kong said the JKR had admitted this and it had no choice but to carry out another repair exercise in the morning of Dec 30.

“This shows a lackadaisical approach by the contractor towards the matter.

“The issue is not only due to overloading of lorries, but the road base must be looked into and done properly before a new layer of bitumen is laid.

“For example, a mini one-tonne roller was only used by the contractor to flatten the road before bitumen was laid.

“Instead, road contractors have opined that at least the 10-tonne rollers should be used to fix the road base,” he added.